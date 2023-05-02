Voting awareness created through dance, yakshagana in Karnataka

District SVEEP committee organised cultural programmes on the shores of Malpe Beach to create awareness on voting.
Students created awareness through dance and music. MIT students staged a short play to create awareness on exercising franchise and danced to the tune of the 'Vande Mataram' song.
The students of a hostel in Bannanje in Udupi and the district's taluk panchayat staff also performed a dance to create awareness.
Also Read | Karnataka Polls: Super seniors happy to vote from home
A Yakshagana performance and fire adventure shows were also held to create awareness on voting.
Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao, District Sveep Committee president H Prasanna, CMC Commissioner Ramesh Nayak and others were present.
Awareness placards were placed throughout the beach. Many were seen clicking selfies at the selfie point 'Nanna Matha Nanna Hemme.'
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube