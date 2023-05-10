Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls with nearly 72% turnout

Around 73 per cent of the 5.3 crore electors cast their votes in the election, which was peaceful across the state barring minor incidents of clashes and complaints of dereliction of duty.

As per the provisional data released at 11 pm on Wednesday by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, 72.67 per cent exercised their franchise, with Melkote topping the list at 90.93 per cent and Bengaluru’s CV Raman Nagar at the bottom of the chart with 47.43 per cent.

In 2018 polls, Karnataka saw a turnout of 72 per cent. The only time it showed improvement was in 2013 when it rose to 71 per cent from 64.78 per cent in 2008.

Bengaluru’s poor show continued — the final estimate for four constituencies was 50 per cent. With almost all of its constituencies in the bottom of list, the average turnout was 54.84 per cent.

It was 55 per cent in the last Assembly polls.

In the rest of Karnataka, Gulbarga Dakshin and Gulbarga Uttar saw poor turnout at 55.79 per cent and 57.79 per cent. Krishnaraja and Chamaraja (Mysuru district) and Belgaum Uttar and Guilbarga rural hovered around the 60 per cent mark.

While voters braved the sun in most parts of the state, those in some areas of Davangere and Gadag districts lined up amid rain. Harihar and Ranibennur which received heavy rain saw the turnout crossing 80 per cent.

The election excited first-time voters who celebrated with selfies.

Elsewhere, people put voting on priority over personal matters. A couple in Udupi and another in Chikkamagalur district chose to cast their votes before proceeding to the marriage ceremony.

In Humnabad (Bidar dist), popular musician Ramalinga (92) came to vote amid health issues. He died hours after casting vote.

In Padmanabhanagar’s Papaiah Garden, a group of people associated with a political party came wielding logs and reportedly assaulted a few persons. CK Achukat police have registered a case against 20 people.

Clashes between BJP and Congress workers were reported in BTM Layout, Padmanabhanagar, Sindhanur’s Rodakunda, and Ballari where Congress’ Umesh Gowda suffered a head injury after a stone was hurled at him.

In Gurumathkal constituency’s polling booth at Keshwar village, an argument between BJP candidate Lalita Anpur’s sister and JD(S) supporters ended with stone-throwing.

In Mangalore City North constituency, a clash was reported between Congress leaders and JD(S) candidate Moidin Bava and his supporters.

In Kolar taluk’s Koteri village, clashes were reported between villagers and police. The incident took place after some people sitting at the polling booth refused to leave despite police instructions.

In an incident of dereliction of duty, a polling booth officer allegedly pressed the EVM button to vote for the BJP on behalf of a candidate, leading to tension at Wadi of Chittapur constituency, Kalaburagi district. B C Chavhan, the official, was replaced after Congress candidate Priyank Kharge took the officials to task.

In another incident, 82-year-old Maktumbi Doddamani sat on a dharna in front of a voting booth in Mundaragi, alleging that the booth officer made him vote for the wrong party.

EVMs damaged

As many as 21 villagers of Masbihal, Basavanabagewadi taluk, were booked for damaging two EVMs being carried by officials in a car. Suspecting foul play, the villagers not only broke the EVMs but also upturned the car and assaulted police. The Election Commission clarified that the EVMs were not in use but were on reserve to be deployed in case of malfunctioning.

In Ganjigere village of Bookanakere Hobli (KR Pet), villagers threw sarees and chicken at the house of a BJP worker, saying they didn’t want such gifts.

Complaints of voter inducement near polling booths were also reported from many places, including Bengaluru. In Chittapur, five persons were arrested for distributing money along with voter slip seeking support for Manikant Rathod. In Kalaburagi rural area, several people were handed over to police on a similar complaint.

There were incidents of voters boycotting elections due to the failure of parties to address their demands. In Shivamogga Rural constituency, villagers of Kanasinakatte boycotted the election. In Bangarpet taluk’s Hunasanahalli, villagers withdrew their boycott call in the evening after official intervention.

Woman gives birth

In Ballari’s Kurugodu, a pregnant woman gave birth in the polling booth. Manila got contraction while waiting in queue and delivered a baby boy in the booth with the help of sector officer and women who had come to vote. She was taken to the primary health care centre for further care.