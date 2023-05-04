Wary Congress leaders work to quell Bajrang Dal controversy in Karnataka

The Congress in Karnataka has found itself on the backfoot two days after the release of its manifesto, which proposed a ban on organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the PFI.

While Congress leaders continue to douse the controversy, many were wary of this proposal in the manifesto and lamented the "unwarranted" controversy just days ahead of the Assembly polls.

Trying to strike a balance between their commitment to act against fringe elements and highlighting their piety to Lord Hanuman, KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Thursday promised that the Congress government would launch a special programme to develop all historical Hanuman temples in Karnataka. An Anjanadri Development Board would also be established, he told mediapersons in Mysuru.

"We, especially Kannadagigas, are the devotees of Anjaneya, as we believe that Anjaneya was born here. To strengthen that feeling, we will come up with organisations in each district to uphold the principles of Anjaneya, with programmes to empower youth," Shivakumar said.

Many Congress leaders appear to be wary of its mention in the manifesto, which was apparent by a recent statement by senior leader Veerappa Moily who told mediapersons that the state government did not have the power to ban Bajrang Dal.

On Thursday, Moily sought to elaborate his stand by stating that no organisation could be banned if they functioned according to the constitution. Bajrang Dal and its members could be allowed to serve provided they work as per the constitution. "However, not only Bajrang Dal, but any organisation should be banned if they go against the law,” he emphasised.

Sources in the Congress said there was disquietude about the proposal. "There was no consultation with leaders before making the manifesto public," at least two Congress functionaries lamented. Sources also hinted at an internal blame game in the Congress over the manifesto. There were also recent misgivings between the state and the Central leadership, causing miscommunication, they added.