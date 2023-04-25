We are kings, not kingmakers, JD(S) will win 80 seats, says Chand Mahal Ibrahim

Chand Mahal Ibrahim, the witty JD(S) state president, insists that voters must give his party a chance to form the government. He tells Rashmi Belur that JD(S) will emerge as king, not kingmaker. Excerpts:

PM Modi will address a rally at Channapatna, which is H D Kumaraswamy’s turf. What’s your take on that?

People and our programmes are our biggest assets. Who will vote for Modi and Yogi Adityanath? Modi magic worked during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but now Kannadigas are well aware of whom to elect and why.

What is the party doing to recover the confidence of minorities, especially Muslims?

In 2018, Congress branded JD(S) as BJP’s B team. Now, BJP says voting for JD(S) is same as voting for Congress.

C M Ibrahim, a Muslim, is JD(S) president and that itself is the answer. In its 70-year history, Congress hasn’t given this post to a Muslim. They didn’t even elect me as leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council. It was H D Deve Gowda who gave reservation to Muslims. Not just Muslims, all communities are with us.

It is widely believed that JD(S) will be happy if it becomes kingmaker again.

We are kings. We are not kingmakers. As of today, we will win 80 seats.

Is it true that BJP & Cong have contacted JD(S)?

Since Kumaraswamy was CM twice, national leaders from other parties may have contacted him. I will neither admit nor deny it.

Is Kumaraswamy the only CM candidate in JD(S)? What about a Muslim CM?

That question doesn’t arise. My only aim is to bring JD(S) to power and fulfil Deve Gowda’s dream of seeing Kumaraswamy as CM.

What is your opinion on Lingayat CM?

We trust in Basava Tatva. But JD(S) is neither a Muslim party nor a Lingayat party. It is a party of seven crore Kannadigas. Everyone is equal here.

Both BJP and Congress have their narratives. What is the JD(S) narrative?

Our narrative is simple before the people: You have seen national parties twice. Look at us this time.

What is the JD(S) strategy in North Karnataka?

Our concentration in Kalyana Karnataka is on water resources and development. In some constituencies, Muslims are the deciding factor. After I took charge as party president, many of them came forward and are contesting this election.

JD(S) is mostly a family-run party. As president, do you really have a say in party affairs?

Very wrong perception. I have 100% say in every affair of the party. Not just me, everyone in the party is considered. And, what about Nehru, Indira, Rahul, Priyanka, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh, B S Yediyurappa and sons?