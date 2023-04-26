We do not go for elections based on exit polls: Bommai

We do not go for elections based on exit polls: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bommai said 'exit polls were old compilations'

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 14:24 ist
Bommai file photo. Credit: IANS Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that BJP does not contest elections based on exit polls, but on its own information system and prepares strategy accordingly.

"We are aware of the ground realities and will win a majority in the election with the BJP tsunami prevailing in the state," he said.

Bommai told reporters at the airport here on Wednesday that "exit polls were old compilations." "We collect the ground realities during the campaign. I began my campaign from the southern part of the state and reached the north and the response of the people has been overwhelming."

A pro-BJP wave has been prevailing in the state after the process of withdrawal of nomination papers was completed, he said. 

"Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has been making statements against me but has not succeeded in changing the opinion of the people. He has been involved in such acts for over one-and-a-half years. Congress and corruption are synonyms and the former chief minister does not have the right to comment on us," he said.

Siddaramaiah has himself created controversy by making statements about the Lingayat community and has been going around giving clarifications, he added.

On a query about former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi saying that 40 per cent commission was a fact in the BJP government and Congress would investigate it after coming to power, Bommai said, Savadi could have made the statement when he was in the BJP, instead of now. "Vague statements carry no value and he should make statements or allegations related to specific instances," Bommai said.

He said BJP would win about 15 Assembly seats in Belagavi district.

