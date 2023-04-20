We seek vote on the basis of Hindutva, development: Sunil Kumar

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar is a three-time MLA from Karkala constituency in Udupi and had also served as chief whip of BJP Government in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The minister spoke to DH’s Manjushree G Naik on upcoming assembly election in the state and his fight against Hindutva ideologue and Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik in Karkala constituency.

How many seats BJP will win in the assembly elections?

The BJP will easily surpass the target of 150 seats. My only request to the voters is that they give the party a full majority. If the party has a majority, it is simple to move forward with the double engine government.



Some of the opinion polls point at Congress' success in the election. What is your view?

The BJP will be guaranteed a clear majority in the election. Opinion polls cannot be relied upon. There is a large contingent of party workers toiling to ensure the victory of the candidates. Congress is on the verge of extinction.

Many within the SC/ST communities have opposed internal reservation. How will the BJP counter it?

All have been praising the BJP government’s decision to implement the internal reservation and hike in quota for SC/ST communities. There is no opposition. Our reservation policy aimed at social justice and equality. We are also open to changes if it becomes necessary. We have brought internal reservation only to ensure that even the poorest should get justice in society.



Whether the internal reservation for SC/ST, scrapping 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under 2B will have any impact on the election?

There is no discrimination against Muslims in terms of reservation. The population is taken into account while announcing the reservation. Let Congress promise in its manifesto that they will repeal the reservation enhanced by the BJP government.

Pramod Mutalik has made various allegations against you in Karkala constituency. Isn't your silence on the allegations confusing voters?

I don't want to criticise anyone, and it's not my style. My sole goal is to improve Karkala constituency by implementing various development work.

How do you feel about the current situation in which you are competing with someone whom you formerly considered as your Guru?

Everyone has the right to contest in a democracy, and there is no harm in doing so. It makes no difference who competes against me. More candidates should contest, so that voters have a choice in the election.



Is Hindutva a poll plank during the assembly election?

We seek vote on the basis of Hindutva and development. We have an ideological foundation and cannot think beyond it. We will always be linked to the ideological position and work towards it.



There are also charges against the BJP on 40 per cent commission. What will be its implications in the election?

Voters know it better that the government performed with utmost transparency. Corruption charges are all unnecessary rumours.



What is your opinion on dynasty politics?

Dynasty politics is uncommon in the BJP. When compared to Congress, there have been very few instances. In fact, the BJP recognises and respects each individual worker, who are given an opportunity to lead the party.



Whether hijab will be an issue in the election?

Hijab is a policy issue, not a political one. It will remain a policy issue for the BJP unless it is politicised by various segments in the society.



Do you believe Mutalik contesting elections will benefit Congress?

Voters are intelligent, and they understand who is capable leader. I have been working hard for the past nine and a half years. I work with an intention of developing my constituency. Now, if someone comes along and claims to work for the people, he or she cannot be believed. Congress has no existence in Karkala.



