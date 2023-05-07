Why ED raids only Congress leaders, asks Kharge

Why ED raids only Congress leaders, asks Kharge

Kharge has accused PM Modi and HM Shah of holding election rallies while Manipur is engulfed in violence

DHNS
DHNS, Kamalapur (Kalaburagi district),
  • May 07 2023, 23:11 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 03:35 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI File Photo

Taking a broadside at the BJP-led Union government over the 'indiscriminate' use of the Central agencies like ED against the Congress, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge dared the ruling BJP to send party MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in a bribery case, to jail.

Addressing an election rally for party candidate Revu Naik Belamgi here on Sunday, Kharge said, "You (Modi) keep saying 'Na khaunga, naa khane dunga'. But you let your partymen indulge in corruption. You claim to have wiped away the tears of many mothers by giving them free gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana. But you are making them shed tears by increasing the cylinder price," Kharge charged.

"Manipur is burning. over 50 people have died there. Five soldiers were martyred in Kashmir. But you are busy holding roadshows and rallies in gullies across the state," Kharge expressed anguish against Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

India News
Indian Politics
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
BJP
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah

