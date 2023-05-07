Why ED raids only Congress leaders, asks Kharge

Taking a broadside at the BJP-led Union government over the 'indiscriminate' use of the Central agencies like ED against the Congress, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge dared the ruling BJP to send party MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in a bribery case, to jail.

Addressing an election rally for party candidate Revu Naik Belamgi here on Sunday, Kharge said, "You (Modi) keep saying 'Na khaunga, naa khane dunga'. But you let your partymen indulge in corruption. You claim to have wiped away the tears of many mothers by giving them free gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana. But you are making them shed tears by increasing the cylinder price," Kharge charged.

"Manipur is burning. over 50 people have died there. Five soldiers were martyred in Kashmir. But you are busy holding roadshows and rallies in gullies across the state," Kharge expressed anguish against Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.