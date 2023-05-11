Will 73-yr-old Modi retire from politics, asks Shettar

Will 73-year-old Modi retire from politics, asks Jagadish Shettar

Shettar accused BJP of luring voters with money in several parts of the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi ,
  • May 11 2023, 22:43 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 04:54 ist
Jagadish Shettar. Credit: PTI File Photo

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now 73. He was four-time Gujarat chief minister and is serving as PM for the second term. Will he quit politics? In fact I want him to continue as PM for another term. Similarly, I want to continue in politics till I enjoy the people's support," former CM and Hubballi-Dharwad Central Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar said on Thursday.

He was reacting to a query on Union minister Pralhad Joshi's charges that Shettar betrayed the party after enjoying plum posts in the party and the government. "Pralhad Joshi is enjoying his fourth term as MP and is an Union minister. Will he retire from politics?" he said.

Also Read | BJP MP Mangala Angadi predicts Shettar's victory

Shettar accused BJP of luring voters with money in several parts of the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. "Afraid of losing the election, the BJP distributed money among the voters. It is said, they paid Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per vote in several slums. When I was in BJP, I did not indulge in such activities. I used to win elections without indulging in electoral malpractices," Shettar, who is seeking re-election for the seventh time, said.

Why did the BJP leadership choose Hubballi-Dharwad Central for experimentation? Why not Kalghatgi, where Shivu Hiremath had toiled for the party? Instead of fielding Hiremath there, they issued a ticket to Nagaraj Chebbi two days after he hopped from another party, he charged.

"Exit poll surveys have predicted my victory. The Congress will get a clear majority and form the government. The outcome of the 2023 polls will have strong bearing on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and polls in other states," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jagadish Shettar
Narendra Modi
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress
Hubballi-Dharwad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

 