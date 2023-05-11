Will 73-year-old Modi retire from politics, asks Jagadish Shettar

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now 73. He was four-time Gujarat chief minister and is serving as PM for the second term. Will he quit politics? In fact I want him to continue as PM for another term. Similarly, I want to continue in politics till I enjoy the people's support," former CM and Hubballi-Dharwad Central Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar said on Thursday.

He was reacting to a query on Union minister Pralhad Joshi's charges that Shettar betrayed the party after enjoying plum posts in the party and the government. "Pralhad Joshi is enjoying his fourth term as MP and is an Union minister. Will he retire from politics?" he said.

Also Read | BJP MP Mangala Angadi predicts Shettar's victo r y

Shettar accused BJP of luring voters with money in several parts of the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. "Afraid of losing the election, the BJP distributed money among the voters. It is said, they paid Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per vote in several slums. When I was in BJP, I did not indulge in such activities. I used to win elections without indulging in electoral malpractices," Shettar, who is seeking re-election for the seventh time, said.

Why did the BJP leadership choose Hubballi-Dharwad Central for experimentation? Why not Kalghatgi, where Shivu Hiremath had toiled for the party? Instead of fielding Hiremath there, they issued a ticket to Nagaraj Chebbi two days after he hopped from another party, he charged.

"Exit poll surveys have predicted my victory. The Congress will get a clear majority and form the government. The outcome of the 2023 polls will have strong bearing on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and polls in other states," he said.