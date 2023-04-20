'Will boycott polls or choose NOTA,' say residents of 10 Karnataka villages fighting lake pollution

Residents of 10 villages in Doddaballapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka have decided to boycott the upcoming state Assembly elections over government’s inaction in fighting pollution in lakes in the region, reported Times of India.

The villagers have been raising their voices over this issue alleging that the lakes in the Arkavathi river basin are highly polluted with uninterrupted inflow of industrial wastewater from Bashettihalli industrial area, and sewage water from Doddaballapur city municipal council and Bashettihalli town panchayat.

Earlier this week, villagers in Doddatumakuru and Majara Hosahalli Gram Panchayat Kere Horata Samiti started a signature campaign on this issue.

“We have intensified our fight since 2022 and now decided to ..make election a weapon to register our protest. We have already got over 700 signatures in Dodda Tumakuru village. The campaign is going on in other villages,” Vasanth Kumar TK, one of the members of the samiti told ToI.

"Forget about the lake water, even the groundwater we get in these villages is not good for drinking or cooking. Anyone can find at least four to five people suffering from various ailments in each of these villages because of polluted water,” Kumar added.

The villagers want the government to visit these villages and provide solutions to the problem, then only these villages will participate in the election process.

Sathish, a resident of Majara Hosahalli, said the government must establish sewage treatment plants and not allow sewage flow in natural drains or rajakaluves.

Last year, Girish NK, one of the activists, had also filed a case before the National Green Tribunal highlighting this issue against the state government, the district administration and local urban bodies concerned.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled for May 10 with the counting of votes set to take place on May 13.