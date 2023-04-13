Will join party that promises Karnataka's Athani's development: Savadi

Disgruntled BJP MLC Laxman Savadi announced on Thursday that he would hold consultations with well-wishers in Bengaluru on Friday regarding his next political move.

The former deputy chief minister said he would hold talks with leaders of Congress and JD(S), on the condition that funds should be allotted for the development of Athani constituency if their party comes to power.

He would join the party which agrees to his condition or else he would contest as an independent, Savadi said.

Savadi conducted the 'Swabhimani Samavesha' in the town on Thursday evening, wherein his supporters suggested him to join a party of his choice and promised to stand by him over the decision taken.

He said the party gave him everything, but there were some elements who were against him.

Plot in MLC poll

"A section of BJP leaders turned against me after I was made deputy chief minister in Yediyurappa cabinet, even after I lost the Assembly election. They did not want me to get elected to the Legislative Council and conspired against me. Their efforts to get me defeated in the election did not fructify," Savadi said.

"Some had even complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that I should be removed as deputy chief minister, but he did not entertain their plea. Names of those leaders will be revealed at an appropriate time," he said.

"I have neither betrayed the party nor was involved in corruption. I am not quitting BJP by myself, but I am being pushed out," the MLC said.