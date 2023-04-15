Former K'taka CM Shettar to quit BJP on April 16

Will quit BJP, resign as MLA on April 16, says former Karnataka CM Shettar

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 15 2023, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 23:26 ist
Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH Photo

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar announced on Saturday that he will quit BJP and resign as MLA on April 16.

More to follow...

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

