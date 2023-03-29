With election date set, political parties brace for defections in Karnataka

With the clock ticking for the Assembly polls, party-hopping and poaching are probable as BJP and Congress on Wednesday traded charges on leaders jumping ship.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday claimed that Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar was making calls to BJP MLAs asking them to switch parties.

"The information I have is that Shivakumar is calling all BJP MLAs saying they've kept tickets on hold for them. This is for Congress' second list of 100 candidates they haven't announced. This shows their level of desperation and that they don't have strong candidates," Bommai said.

Backing this, Horticulture Minister Munirathna said Congress leaders were especially in touch with 17 rebels who switched to the BJP in 2019. Munirathna was one of them. "They somehow want to get the 17 leaders back. I will quit politics but I will not quit the BJP. The Congress didn't treat us with respect when we were there. The BJP has given us respect," he said.

Denying this, Shivakumar said BJP leaders are lining up to join Congress. "I am not calling anyone. The BJP leaders are queuing up. We have no space to accommodate them," he said. The BJP, which formed the government with Congress and JD(S) legislators, has no moral authority to criticise poaching, Shivakumar asserted.

In the run-up to the Assembly election, former ministers Pramod Madhwaraj, Varthur Prakash, former MP SP Muddahanumegowda, ex-MLA K S Manjunath Gowda, among others joined BJP.

Recently, Congress inducted BJP's Baburao Chinchansur and Puttanna, who resigned as MLCs. Former MP Manjunath Kunnur, former Chintamani MLA MC Sudhakar and 2019 JD(S) candidate from K R Pet B L Devaraj have joined Congress.

Housing Minister V Somanna was also keen on joining Congress. But the senior leader has decided to stay on in BJP.

The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates. The second list is likely to be announced this week. The BJP's first list is expected on April 7-8. Meanwhile, the JD(S), the first to announce 93 tickets, is watching the two national parties to decide on the remaining constituencies.

Bijapur City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said it would be foolish to jump to Congress at this juncture. "Earlier, poll predictions showed an edge to Congress. Now, the BJP is expected to win at least 120 seats. Anyone quitting now is digging their own grave," he said.

