With good voter connect, Gopalaiah sits pretty; rival candidates say change is in the air

Mahalakshmi Layout comprises several pockets of urban neighbourhoods interspersed with industrial areas and slums across seven corporation wards.

Despite different living conditions, residents echo a single sentiment this election - "we want the sitting MLA back in power". However, candidates of other parties are confident that this election is theirs to win.

Incumbent MLA and BJP candidate K Gopalaiah has held on to the seat since 2013, initially as a member of JD(S), before switching to BJP, to fight the 2019 byelection.

Many residents believe that his work is what will guarantee his victory this time also.

"He has made life easier for street vendors. If we have any complaints, we approach him directly and he resolves them," said Bhagya, a vegetable vendor near the Mahalakshmi Layout bus stand.

Others in the area echoed her faith, emphasising Gopalaiah's approachable nature as their reason for the support.

“We don’t want any other MLA here. We are sure Gopalaiah will win again because he has worked for us,” said Srinivas Rao, a resident of Kurubarahalli.

Although several residents cited unchecked road digging, stray dog menace and lack of parking space as issues, they were quick to agree that Gopalaiah's connection with the residents meant that he remains a favourable choice among voters.

However, the rival candidates are confident that the residents are looking for change, citing reasons such as stagnating development, presence of rowdy elements in the area and voter disillusionment with current MLA.

Balancing his campaign on the JD(S)’s five-pronged poll promises and banking on the public’s trust in party supremo Deve Gowda, JD(S) candidate K C Rajanna, who is up against his cousin Gopalaiah, is not concerned about residents' support for the incumbent.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi promises fishermen Rs 10 lakh insurance cover, Rs 25 subsidy per litre of diesel

Acknowledging Gopalaiah's service to the residents, Rajanna said: "He has done good work, but I have served the public since 1982. My ideology and work speak for me, and that is why I will win".

Other candidates Shanthala Damle (AAP) and Keshavamurthy S (Congress) insist that voters of the constituency wish to elect a new face.

They believe that residents' falling trust in the ruling party representative will turn the tide in their favour.

Shanthala hopes to bring in AAP's Delhi model and is sure that she can tap into the support of women.

"It is not to say that Gopalaiah hasn't done good work in this constituency. But he does whatever he always does only in certain areas, neglecting other parts of the constituency," said Keshavamurthy.