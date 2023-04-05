With multiple ticket seekers, it's a tricky affair for BJP in 40 seats

The BJP is grappling with a ‘problem of plenty’ in at least 40 Assembly constituencies where selecting candidates has become a challenge, as there are many ticket seekers.

The ticket distribution process in these 40 seats is likely to drag on till April 20, which is the last day for candidates to file nominations.

A 22-member high-level committee comprising top leaders such as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai concluded its two-day meeting on Wednesday, having finalised 2-3 names each for 124 constituencies.

In segments like Gubbi, Bailhongal, Athani and Kundgol, the BJP not only has too many ticket aspirants but also faces the threat of rebellion from those who do not get selected.

According to sources, the BJP's first list is likely to come out by this weekend.

“Almost all sitting legislators are likely to get tickets, barring a few seats like Athani, where the MLA is facing stiff competition from another senior party leader, where the process might get delayed,” the source said, referring to the rift between incumbent Mahesh Kumtahalli and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi.

In line with the central leadership's directive, the state BJP unit has shortlisted at least two names in even those constituencies where the party has its own MLAs. Two names have been recommended even in Shiggaon, Bommai's constituency.

The reason behind suggesting two names in party-held segments is the possibility of any incumbent MLA facing a high degree of anti-incumbency, requiring him or her to be replaced.

Or, if a sitting legislator chooses to change constituency, there should be an alternative name available with the party to pick the candidate at the last minute, BJP sources said.

The party is likely to take some time to decide on candidates where sitting MLAs Haladi Srinivasa Shetty and S A Ravindranath have announced retirement.

The same is the case in Haveri, Channagiri and Mudigere constituencies, where MLAs Neharu Olekar, Madal Virupakshappa and M P Kumaraswamy, respectively, are facing litigations.

“Announcement of candidates in these constituencies might get delayed further as there is a large number of new aspirants for tickets from these seats," a source said.