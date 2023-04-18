With Shettar, Congress projects wave, eyes Lingayat votes in Karnataka

The Congress is betting big on winning the public perception battle ahead of the Assembly elections with former chief minister Jagadish Shettar severing ties with the BJP and officially joining the party on Monday.

At a press conference, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted Shettar and expressed confidence that Congress would win 150 seats, with this development. “Shettar will be re-elected for sure,” Kharge said. Shettar is the biggest name to have joined Congress besides other BJP leaders who jumped ship. Congress is using these inductions to show there is a wave in its favour

Through Shettar, a Lingayat, the Congress hopes to break into the community’s votes. The party has been trying to double down on the narrative that the BJP is ill-treating Lingayat leaders like B S Yediyurappa and Laxman Savadi.

Political analyst D Umapathy said the Congress stood a good chance at winning this narrative. “Word will spread that this government is going against the Lingayats. Shettar’s was not an isolated incident. No matter how much Yediyurappa is defending the party, he was unseated, too. These developments also remind people of H D Kumaraswamy’s claims of a ‘Brahmin CM candidate’ for the BJP,” he said.

In line with such claims, Shettar alleged on Monday that some individuals in the BJP had taken control over the party at large and were making decisions with vested interests.

“I have built the party’s base, especially in North Karnataka. I have been the party’s state president, twice the leader of the opposition and have been a former chief minister. I did not make any special attempts to bargain for the ticket as I assumed it would be given to me based on merit,” he lamented.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar claimed that Shettar’s followers were in line to join Congress. “I welcome them to join the party,” he extended his invite.

Notwithstanding certain comments criticising Congress for inducting an RSS leader (Shettar), Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah underlined that Shettar had always been a secular at heart.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders underplayed Shettar’s exit.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that Lingayats would remain with the BJP as long as Yediyurappa was with the party. “The Congress sidelined like Veerendra Patil, D Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa. Likewise, they will make use of Shettar and cast him aside later,” he lashed out at Congress.