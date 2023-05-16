Won't backstab or blackmail, says DKS amid CM suspense

Won't backstab or blackmail, says D K Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi amid Karnataka CM suspense

Shivakumar said that the party is united and he doesn't want to divide anyone

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2023, 09:48 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 09:55 ist
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the ongoing suspense over new Karnataka CM, state Congress president D K Shivakumar, one of the aspirants for the top post, is heading to Delhi. 

Before leaving for the national capital, Shivakumar said that the party is united and he doesn't want to divide anyone. 

Track live updates of Karnataka Politics here

"Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," said the Karnataka Congress president. 

The Congress high command, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Karnataka election observers held several meetings on Monday to hectic break the impasse as Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar continued to wrangle for the Chief Minister’s post. 

Also Read — Suspense over K'taka CM remains despite hectic meetings

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar left his residence today morning for the Bengaluru airport.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
Siddaramaiah
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

 