Won't backstab or blackmail, says D K Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi amid Karnataka CM suspense

Amid the ongoing suspense over new Karnataka CM, state Congress president D K Shivakumar, one of the aspirants for the top post, is heading to Delhi.
Before leaving for the national capital, Shivakumar said that the party is united and he doesn't want to divide anyone.
Track live updates of Karnataka Politics here
"Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," said the Karnataka Congress president.
Bengaluru: Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi pic.twitter.com/T1TQgAvaIP
— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
The Congress high command, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Karnataka election observers held several meetings on Monday to hectic break the impasse as Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar continued to wrangle for the Chief Minister’s post.
Also Read — Suspense over K'taka CM remains despite hectic meetings
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar left his residence today morning for the Bengaluru airport.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story
What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?
B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays
‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'
Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability
Parties must promote women, youth leaders
World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday
Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden
Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill