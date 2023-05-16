Won't backstab or blackmail, says D K Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi amid Karnataka CM suspense

Amid the ongoing suspense over new Karnataka CM, state Congress president D K Shivakumar, one of the aspirants for the top post, is heading to Delhi.

Before leaving for the national capital, Shivakumar said that the party is united and he doesn't want to divide anyone.

"Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," said the Karnataka Congress president.

The Congress high command, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Karnataka election observers held several meetings on Monday to hectic break the impasse as Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar continued to wrangle for the Chief Minister’s post.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar left his residence today morning for the Bengaluru airport.

