Worry about people, not CM’s post: Kharge to Cong leaders

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked his party colleagues to stop the clamour to become the next Karnataka chief minister and instead focus on people’s problems.

Kharge said this at the Jai Bharat rally in Kolar and at a time when senior party leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara and MB Patil have publicly expressed their chief ministerial ambitions.

“I want to tell my party leaders...it doesn’t matter to me which one of you becomes the CM. The Congress must win in Karnataka. Don’t worry about who’ll become the CM. The MLAs and high command will decide. You worry about people,” Kharge said, adding that the Congress, if voted to power, must restart schemes like Indira Canteens, milk and nutrition for children.

Congress must win 150-160 seats, Kharge said. “It’s not impossible. We’ve won 130-140 in the past,” he said.

Kharge said Congress has an advantage as people are angry with the BJP government over corruption allegations. “People like (BJP leaders) Jagadish Shettar and Satyapal Malik are talking about corruption in the BJP government,” he said.

Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “tolerating” corruption. “They speak nothing about it. But they abuse Congress wherever they go. They spent nine years asking Congress what has done in 70 years. BEL, BHEL, roads and electricity...KGF was the first to get electricity in the country...did Modi do all this?” Kharge asked.

Targeting the BJP’s “double-engine” narrative, Kharge it was under Nehru and KC Reddy that industries came to Karnataka. “Modi promised two crore jobs a year. It should’ve been 18 crore jobs in nine years. Instead, PSUs are being closed and sold to people like Adani,” Kharge said.

Kharge accused Modi of flagging off railway projects that were initiated by Congress. “He installed a new engine and showed a green flag,” he said, adding that Bengaluru grew as a city under Congress. “No development will happen if the Bommai government isn’t removed.”