BSY's son Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura

Yediyurappa, who represents the seat in the outgoing Assembly, and Vijayendra's brother Raghavendra, were among those present

PTI
PTI, Shivamogga ,
  • Apr 19 2023, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 13:20 ist
B Y Vijayendra. Credit: DH File Photo

B Y Vijayendra, son of BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, on Wednesday filed his nomination from the Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Earlier today, the state BJP Vice-President visited a temple, and also held a roadshow.

Former chief minister Yediyurappa, who represents the seat in the outgoing Assembly, and Vijayendra's brother B Y Raghavendra, who is the Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga, were among those present.

Yediyurappa has already retired from electoral politics.

The last date for filing nominations is April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be declared on May 13.

