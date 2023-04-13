YSV Datta returns to JD(S) fold, likely to contest from Kadur

Former Kadur MLA Y S V Datta, who had joined the Congress recently, returned to JD(S) fold in the presence of party leader H D Revanna, his MP-son Prajwal Revanna and hundreds of supporters and party workers, at his Yagati residence on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna said, “Congress betrayed Dattanna and his followers. He is hurt by the recent developments. We were even in pain when he left us. It’s time to bury the past and move forward. We welcome him with open arms to the party.”

Party leader and former minister H D Revanna said, “We all know about the contribution of Datta to the party. We want Datta to contest from Kadur.”

Revanna added that the party ticket has already been issued to C M Dhananjaya. However, H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy will speak to him and will arrive at a decision.

An emotional Datta said Deve Gowda had urged him to contest from JD(S) as he considered him as his son and has expressed his wish to be present during the filing of nomination.

Datta, however, said that he would take a call on contesting the polls after discussing with his supporters.

Last week, Datta had announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from Kadur, after the Congress denied him a ticket. The Congress had issued the Kadur ticket to K S Anand.