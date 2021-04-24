Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kozhikode-North Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kozhikode-North Assembly Constituency (AC No 27) in Kozhikode district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kozhikode-North Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate A Pradeep Kumar won Kozhikode-North constituency seat by a margin of 21.10% beating Indian National Congress candidate Adv. P M Suresh Babu by 27,873 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kozhikode-North assembly constituency.