Kerala Assembly elections: Will LDF secure a historic second term as counting of votes begins on May 2?

With most of the poll surveys predicting a clear majority for the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, the state is expecting a historic outcome of a political front continuing in power.

However, the Congress-led United Democratic Front is still projecting high hopes on the election outcome with party leaders maintaining that there was no scientific basis for the surveys.

Though clear trends of the results used to emerge in Kerala by forenoon, this time, one may have to wait for longer as the number of postal ballots, as well as the number of polling stations were high. While the average number of postal votes in each constituency used to be around 800, this time it is around 4,000 as aged people were also given postal ballot facility. The number of polling stations also increased to 40,771 from 24,970 this time. Election officials said that the final results would be almost clear by afternoon only.

Read | Counting of votes in 2021 Assembly elections to begin on May 2 as Covid-19 ravages the nation

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the UDF was still hopeful of a favourable outcome. The exit poll surveys have no scientific basis and hence the UDF was giving no consideration to it.

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said that the party was awaiting 'exact-poll results' rather than exit poll results.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who preferred not to make any directed comments, said that even after the counting on Sunday, there won't be many changes in his routine media interaction. He made the comment at a routine press meet to brief the state on Covid-19 updates on Saturday.

Also Read | All set for counting of votes, parties in Kerala, Tamil Nadu await outcome anxiously

No political coalition has retained power in Kerala in recent years, especially after the present coalitions UDF and LDF took shape. Though the United Front in 1967 retained power in the 1970 elections, there were changes in the coalition's constitution, the main one being CPM leaving the front.

While CPM leader E M S Namboothiripad was the Chief Minister in 1967 of the United Front government, the CPM left the front in 1969 due to internal issues, and C Achutha Menon of the CPI became the Chief Minister.

In the 1970 elections that followed, the United Front, which the CPM was no longer part of, came to power and completed the five-year term till 1975. The government was also given extensions till 1977 owing to the emergency and hence Achutha Menon is the longest-serving Chief Minister in Kerala till date, from 1969 to 1977.