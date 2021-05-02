Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja gets record margin

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 02 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 23:39 ist
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has secured a record margin in the Assembly elections.

She won from Mattanur in Kannur district with a margin on 60,963 by securing 96,129 votes.

The earlier highest margin in Kerala was recorded in 2006 by M Chandran of the CPM at Alathur in Palakkad district - 47,671 votes.

In 2016 Shailaja contested from Kuthuparamba with margin of 12,291 votes only. Her popularity had increased thereafter considerable with the state's fight against NIPAH and COVID. She was even ridiculed as 'COVID Queen' and 'NIPAH Princess' by Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

