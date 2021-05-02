Kerala polls: LDF leads in 75 seats, UDF in 56 seats

Kerala polls: LDF leads in 75 seats, UDF in 56 seats

Initial trends indicated that the BJP-led NDA is ahead in two seats-Palakkad, where 'Metroman' E Sreedharan is contesting

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 02 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 11:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

The ruling LDF in Kerala was leading in 75 of the total 140 seats while opposition UDF was ahead in 56 segments as counting of votes for the April 6 Assembly elections got underway on Sunday.

Follow live updates on Kerala Assembly election results here

Initial trends indicated that the BJP-led NDA is ahead in two seats-Palakkad, where 'Metroman' E Sreedharan is contesting and Nemom, the lone seat won by the saffron party in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Early leads showed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister K K Shailaja, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala were leading in their respective constituencies, while BJP state chief K Surendran was trailing in both the seats - Konni and Manjeswaram - he contested.

As per the Election Commission website, the ruling CPI(M) was leading in five, CPI in two and the Opposition Congress in five.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
BJP
LDF
UDF
Congress
CPI(M)
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 