Kerala polls: LDF leads in 75 seats, UDF in 56 seats

The ruling LDF in Kerala was leading in 75 of the total 140 seats while opposition UDF was ahead in 56 segments as counting of votes for the April 6 Assembly elections got underway on Sunday.
Initial trends indicated that the BJP-led NDA is ahead in two seats-Palakkad, where 'Metroman' E Sreedharan is contesting and Nemom, the lone seat won by the saffron party in the 2016 Assembly polls.
Early leads showed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister K K Shailaja, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala were leading in their respective constituencies, while BJP state chief K Surendran was trailing in both the seats - Konni and Manjeswaram - he contested.
As per the Election Commission website, the ruling CPI(M) was leading in five, CPI in two and the Opposition Congress in five.
