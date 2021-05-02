LDF set to win Kerala for second consecutive term, BJP struggling to retain presence

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is all set to create history in Kerala by maintaining a clear lead in around 95 seats in the elections to the140 member Kerala Assembly right from the initial hours of counting.

It is for the first time in Kerala, especially after the formation of the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front in 1980, that a political front is retaining power in Kerala for a second consecutive term. The LDF could be even improving its position in Kerala from the 91 seats it secured in 2016.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership qualities, his government's welfare initiatives like enhanced social welfare pension and a weak opposition party are considered as key reasons for the LDF's victory. Pinarayi Vijayan is also increasing his victory margin from the 37,900 in 2016.

The BJP is proving to be a politically unacceptable for the people of Kerala as only 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan putting up a close fight at Palakkad till the last minutes, which is considered to be due to his professional image rather than the political affiliation. BJP state president K Surendran who contested from Manjeshwar and Konni seats and Kummanam Rajasekharan who contested from the party's lone sitting seat Nemom were trailing and the BJP may end up with in zero seats.

Though most Congress leaders are expected to win, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy faced a tough fight from young CPI(M) opponent Jaick C Thomas with his margin coming down to around 2,000 at one point at his home constituency Puthupally being represented by him for over 50 years in a row.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, who recently jumped over to the LDF camps, failed to regain the Pala seat that was held by his father and party founder K M Mani for over 50 years in a row till his death in 2019. Mani C Kappan who won in the 2019 by-poll following K M Mani's death contested as UDF candidate and retained the seat.

Twenty20, a forum backed by the Kitex Group, that contested in seven seats failed to give a tough fight even at Kunnathunad near Kochi where it is in power in four panchayats.