Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM for second straight term

BJP leader Manik Saha took oath as Tripura Chief Minister for the second time on Wednesday at Agartala in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Eight other MLAs were also administered the oath of office and secrecy as ministers.

The oath taking ceremony was held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan at Agartala in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, beside others.

The only IPFT MLA Sukla Charan Noatia also took oath as a minister.

The opposition Left and the Congress boycotted the oath-taking ceremony to protest against post-poll violence in the northeastern state.

The BJP and the IPFT got the absolute majority by winning 34 (BJP 33, IPFT 1) of the 60 Assembly seats and formed the government for the consecutive second term.

Saha, 73, is a dental-surgeon-turned politician.

He joined the BJP in 2015. He was made CM in May last year after Biplab Kumar Deb was abruptly removed from the post.