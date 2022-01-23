AFSPA repeal tops agenda of BJP's partner NPP in Manipur

Efforts for repealing the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, (AFSPA), 1958 tops the list of promises National People's Party (NPP), a partner of the BJP-led government in Manipur, made to the voters in its manifesto for the Assembly elections on February 27 and March 3.

"The NPP will work towards the repeal of AFSPA from Manipur. NPP will also consult with various civil society organisations to ensure an inclusive and comprehensive process toward addressing human rights violations and concerns," the NPP said in its manifesto released on Sunday in Imphal.

Releasing the manifesto, the party leaders ruled out possibility of a pre-poll alliance with BJP. With four MLAs, NPP is an ally of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017. Y. Joykumar Singh of NPP is the deputy Chief Minister.

The NPP is likely to release its first list of candidates on Monday.

The manifesto also said NPP would reach out to all stakeholders to ensure indigenous rights of all communities are protected and will focus on dialogue process with insurgency groups and non-state actors for sustained peace in the state.

NPP Chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma was among the first who demanded the repeal of the AFSPA from the Northeast when 14 civilians were gunned down by the army in Nagaland in December. BJP, on the other hand, continues to support the need for AFSPA in the Northeast citing the insurgency problem.

The NPP manifesto also promised a comprehensive and sustainable economic policy for a well rounded and appropriate economic development of the state in consultation with leading

economists and policymakers as well as with the people at large. "NPP will work towards securing the agro based industries, fishery sector, tourism sector and human resource development for economic resurgence of the state. NPP will create forest protection task force to control illegal deforestation and misuse of forest land and work towards banning of monocultures such as palm oil plantations in forest areas," it said.

It also promised interest-free loans to women self-help-groups and women enterprises, a comprehensive youth policy, push entrepreneurship and take steps for the development of sports infrastructure and talents in Manipur.

"The 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections will be critically important for the people of Manipur; the people require a mature political party such as NPP that understands and prioritise the needs of the people as opposed to parties that focus on posturing to conceal their failures. For instance, the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the grim and stark socio-economic inequalities that persist in Manipur, the developmental differences and injustices among communities, and the asymmetry of access to basic necessities like quality healthcare and education between the hills and valley," said the manifesto.

