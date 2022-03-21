Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur's CM at 3 pm today

BJP leader N Biren Singh will take oath as Manipur's Chief Minister at 3 pm today.

BJP on Sunday named N Biren Singh as leader of the legislature party in Manipur setting the stage for the latter about becoming the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

Singh, 61, was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party at Imphal in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who were appointed as BJP's central observers for the election of the legislature party leader.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhawan, Manipur said Sitharaman and Rijiju met Governor La Ganeshan on Sunday evening and handed over a letter about Singh's election. The letter also said although BJP has the majority to form the government, Janata Dal (United) with six MLAs, Kuki People's Alliance, which won two seats and Independent MLA, Nishikant Sapam Singh also extended their support to the government. BJP alone won 32 out of 60 Assembly seats.

