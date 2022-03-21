Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur's CM at 3 pm today

Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur's CM at 3 pm today

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2022, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 11:06 ist
BJP leader N Biren Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leader N Biren Singh will take oath as Manipur's Chief Minister at 3 pm today. 

BJP on Sunday named N Biren Singh as leader of the legislature party in Manipur setting the stage for the latter about becoming the Chief Minister for the second consecutive term. 

Singh, 61, was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party at Imphal in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who were appointed as BJP's central observers for the election of the legislature party leader. 

In a statement issued by Raj Bhawan, Manipur said Sitharaman and Rijiju met Governor La Ganeshan on Sunday evening and handed over a letter about Singh's election. The letter also said although BJP has the majority to form the government,  Janata Dal (United) with six MLAs, Kuki People's Alliance, which won two seats and Independent MLA, Nishikant Sapam Singh also extended their support to the government. BJP alone won 32 out of 60 Assembly seats.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Manipur
N Biren Singh
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 