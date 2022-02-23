Biren vs Ibobi: Fight for supremacy in Manipur politics

One carry the pride of defeating anti-incumbency twice for Congress in Manipur and becoming the chief minister thrice at a stretch between 2002 to 2017. The other is credited for giving BJP its first government in the state.

The Assembly elections in Manipur is also a fight for supremacy between the two biggest faces in state politics: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his former mentor in Congress Okram Ibobi Singh.

An absolute majority for BJP this time could catapult Biren as the strongest leader in the party and find him in the CM post again while a defeat for Congress carries the possibility of further shrink in Ibobi's stature in Manipur politics.

Battered by defections of at least 16 MLAs including the former state party chief and contender for the CM post, Konthoujam Govindas, since 2017, when BJP wrested power from him, Singh is the biggest face in Congress in this elections. Biren, on the other hand, is trying very hard to achieve the target of absolute majority and thereby defeat his dissidents' plan to replace the CM.

Also read: Congress mocks culture of Northeast in other states, alleges Modi in Imphal

Ibobi, 73 now, was Biren's mentor in Congress for nearly 13 years before the latter rebelled against the veteran Congressman, switched over to BJP in 2016 and wrested power from him. Despite the strong anti-incumbency and exodus of strong leaders like Biren and Biswajit Singh to BJP, Ibobi-led Congress emerged as the single largest party in 2017 elections with 28 out of 60 seats.

It was, however, Biren, who managed to poach a few Congress MLAs and stitched an alliance with National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) and wrested power from Ibobi. NPP and NPF had won four seats each. But the relations between BJP and NPP turned soar since then mainly due to differences with Biren. This, according to BJP insiders, prompted NPP to field candidates in 38 seats this time and set the target to emerge as the single largest party.

"Being a footballer, Biren knows well how to give goals and defend," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a campaign rally at Churachandpur on Wednesday (February 23) while alleging that during Ibobi Singh's tenure, Manipur was identified with blockades, insurgency, drugs and arms smuggling. "There was no blockade in the past five years and we brought peace to Manipur and opened a new chapter of development," Shah said.

BJP, however, has not named its CM candidate yet.

Ibobi has countered BJP's claim saying that militancy and blockades came down since 2017 as BJP has a nexus with the militants and those resorting to blockades. Congress, however, is banking on the experience of Ibobi to bounce back to power. "It was during Ibobi, the AFSPA was witndrawn from Municipality areas in Imphal and the first all women market was constructed," Congress's observer for Manipur, Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday said while countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations on Ibobi-led Congress government.

Assembly elections in Manipur is scheduled for February 28 and March 4.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: