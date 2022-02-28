First phase of polling in Manipur begins, Governor and CM among firsts to vote

Polling for 38 out of 60 Assembly constituencies in Manipur began at 7 am on Monday amid fears of violence.

Governor La Ganeshan and CM N Biren Singh were among the firsts who cast their votes.

Over 12 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 1,721 polling stations to decide the fate of 173 candidates in five districts, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur. The first phase polling will mostly comprise the constituenices in the valley region, where Hindu Meiteis calls the shot.

Security measures has been further tightened in view of violence in the past 48 hours that included a bomb blast in Churanchandpur and firing on a JD (U) candidate in Imphal East district.

The BJP, which is leading the coalition government since 2017 is contesting in all 60 seats and is eying absolute majority to form the government for the second time. The Imphal Valley, where polling is underway is the strong hold of BJP.

Congress, on the other hand, has fielded candidates in seats on its own and has stitched an alliance with five smaller parties including the lefts. In 2017, Congres had emerged as the single largest party but BJP managed to form the government with the help of National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF). Congress was in power for three terms at a stretch between 2002 and 2017.

Both NPP and JD (U), an ally of BJP have put up 38 candidates each and have set a target to emerge as the single largest party this time. NPF is fighting in 10 seats in the hills region, where polling will be conducted in the second and final phase on March 5.

