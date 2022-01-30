Major parties in fray for Manipur Assembly polls

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly election, the main opposition Congress announced a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular, and the ruling BJP released a list of candidates to contest all 60 constituencies.

Here’s a look at all the major parties in the fray in Manipur ahead of the assembly elections:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The ruling party BJP released its list of candidates who will contest in all 60 constituencies of the state. Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from his traditional Heingang seat, from where he has been elected since 2002. Senior leader and PWD minister, T Biswajit Singh will contest from Thongju seat.

Congress

Congress will work together and share responsibility with CPI, CPI(M), RSP, JD(S) and Forward Block in the forthcoming assembly election, with a common goal to defeat BJP.

National People’s Party (NPP)

Unlike the 2017 polls, in which NPP joined hands with the BJP-led coalition, the party will contest the Assembly elections without any pre-poll alliance. The party has released a list of 20 candidates that included the name of Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.

Naga People’s Front (NPF)

Similar to NPP, NPF has also not joined hands with the ruling BJP for the pre-poll alliance.

The BJP, which had bagged 21 seats in 2017, came to power for the first time, stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People's Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member.

The Congress, despite emerging as the single-largest party with 28 seats, was ousted from power after 15 years

The elections to the 60-member Manipur Assembly would be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

