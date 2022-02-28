Manipur Assembly Elections: Singhat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Manipur Polls 2022: Singhat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Singhat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 60) in Churuchandpur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Singhat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Ginsuanhau won Singhat constituency seat beating BJP candidate Chinlunthang by a margin of 1162 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Singhat constituency were 26684. Of that, 18224 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

