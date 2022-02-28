Manipur Assembly Elections: Andro Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Andro Assembly Constituency (AC No. 7) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Andro Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Thounaojam Shyamkumar won Andro constituency seat beating BJP candidate Dr. Nimaichand Luwang by a margin of 7986 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Andro constituency were 33075. Of that, 29698 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Andro assembly constituency.