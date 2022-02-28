Manipur Assembly Elections: Bishnupur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Bishnupur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 26) in Bishnupur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Bishnupur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Konthoujam Govindas won Bishnupur constituency seat beating BJP candidate Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh by a margin of 5278 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bishnupur constituency were 29560. Of that, 26460 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Bishnupur assembly constituency.