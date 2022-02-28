Manipur Assembly Elections: Jiribam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Jiribam Assembly Constituency (AC No. 40) in Imphal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Jiribam Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, IND candidate Ashab Uddin won Jiribam constituency seat beating INC candidate Thoudam Debendra Singh by a margin of 1650 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jiribam constituency were 28232. Of that, 22551 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jiribam assembly constituency.