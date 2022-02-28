Manipur Assembly Elections: Keirao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Keirao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 6) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Keirao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei won Keirao constituency seat beating IND candidate Md. Nasiruddin Khan by a margin of 538 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Keirao constituency were 27732. Of that, 26050 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Keirao assembly constituency.