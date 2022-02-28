Manipur Assembly Elections: Keishamthong Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Keishamthong Assembly Constituency (AC No. 12) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Keishamthong Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, NPEP candidate Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh won Keishamthong constituency seat beating INC candidate Laisom Ibomcha Singh by a margin of 3261 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Keishamthong constituency were 26494. Of that, 22901 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Keishamthong assembly constituency.