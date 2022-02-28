Manipur Assembly Elections: Khurai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Khurai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 3) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Khurai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Leishangthem Susindro Meitei won Khurai constituency seat beating INC candidate Dr. Ngairangbam Bijoy Singh by a margin of 1944 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khurai constituency were 31958. Of that, 28866 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khurai assembly constituency.