Manipur Assembly Elections: Konthoujam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Konthoujam Assembly Constituency (AC No. 18) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Konthoujam Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh won Konthoujam constituency seat beating INC candidate Konthoujam Sharat Singh by a margin of 2772 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Konthoujam constituency were 27943. Of that, 25937 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Konthoujam assembly constituency.