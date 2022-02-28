Manipur Assembly Elections: Kumbi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Kumbi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 29) in Bishnupur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Kumbi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sanasam Bira Singh won Kumbi constituency seat beating BJP candidate Ningthoujam Mangi by a margin of 1311 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kumbi constituency were 26032. Of that, 23688 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kumbi assembly constituency.