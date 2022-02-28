Manipur Assembly Elections: Lamlai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Lamlai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 8) in Imphal district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Lamlai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Ksh. Biren Singh won Lamlai constituency seat beating BJP candidate Khongbantabam Ibomcha by a margin of 852 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lamlai constituency were 27210. Of that, 25538 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

