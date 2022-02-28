Manipur Assembly Elections: Lilong Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Lilong Assembly Constituency (AC No. 30) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Lilong Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Muhammad Abdul Nasir won Lilong constituency seat beating IND candidate Y. Antas Khan by a margin of 1268 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lilong constituency were 31182. Of that, 29237 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Lilong assembly constituency.