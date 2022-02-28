Manipur Assembly Elections: Mao Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Mao Assembly Constituency (AC No. 48) in Senapati district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Mao Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, NPF candidate Losii Dikho won Mao constituency seat beating BJP candidate Woba Joram by a margin of 15414 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mao constituency were 53841. Of that, 49157 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mao assembly constituency.