Manipur Assembly Elections: Mayang Imphal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Mayang imphal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 23) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Mayang Imphal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kongkham Robindro Singh won Mayang Imphal constituency seat beating INC candidate Dr. Khumujam Ratankumar Singh by a margin of 3094 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mayang Imphal constituency were 28932. Of that, 27348 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mayang Imphal assembly constituency.