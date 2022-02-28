Manipur Assembly Elections: Moirang Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Moirang Assembly Constituency (AC No. 27) in Bishnupur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Moirang Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh won Moirang constituency seat beating INC candidate Mairembam Prithviraj Singh by a margin of 375 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Moirang constituency were 35364. Of that, 31410 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Moirang assembly constituency.