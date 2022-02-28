Manipur Assembly Elections: Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 21) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Soibam Subhaschandra Singh won Naoriya Pakhanglakpa constituency seat beating INC candidate R.K. Anand by a margin of 1615 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa constituency were 32603. Of that, 30181 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa assembly constituency.