Manipur Assembly Elections: Phungyar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Phungyar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 43) in Ukhrul district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Phungyar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, NPF candidate K. Leishiyo won Phungyar constituency seat beating BJP candidate Somi Awungshi by a margin of 4778 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Phungyar constituency were 30167. Of that, 24884 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Phungyar assembly constituency.