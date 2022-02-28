Manipur Assembly Elections: Sagolband Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Sagolband Assembly Constituency (AC No. 11) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Sagolband Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Rajkumar Imo Singh won Sagolband constituency seat beating BJP candidate Dr. Khwairakpam Loken Singh by a margin of 19 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sagolband constituency were 23064. Of that, 19416 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sagolband assembly constituency.