Manipur Assembly Elections: Saikot Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Saikot Assembly Constituency (AC No. 59) in Churuchandpur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Saikot Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022. In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate T. N. Haokip won Saikot constituency seat beating BJP candidate Paokholal Haokip by a margin of 5101 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Saikot constituency were 50889. Of that, 33703 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Saikot assembly constituency.