Manipur Assembly Elections: Saikul Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Saikul Assembly Constituency (AC No. 46) in Senapati district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Saikul Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Yamthong Haokip won Saikul constituency seat beating NCP candidate Chungkhokai Doungel by a margin of 3261 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Saikul constituency were 36301. Of that, 29277 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

