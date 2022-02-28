Manipur Assembly Elections: Singjamei Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Singjamei Assembly Constituency (AC No. 13) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Singjamei Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Yumnam Khemchand Singh won Singjamei constituency seat beating INC candidate Irengbam Hemochandra Singh by a margin of 1834 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Singjamei constituency were 19929. Of that, 17364 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Singjamei assembly constituency.